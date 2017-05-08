Laurus Labs to consider dividend

Laurus Labs Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend Dividend, if any, on Equity Shares for the year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the Company’s trading window for dealing in securities by the Directors and Designated Persons shall be closed from May 11, 2017 to May 20, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE