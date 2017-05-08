Laurus Labs' board meeting on May 18, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend Dividend, if any, on Equity Shares for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, this is to inform you that the Company's trading window for dealing in securities by the Directors and Designated Persons shall be closed from Thursday, 11th May 2017 to Saturday, 20th May 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and records.Source : BSE