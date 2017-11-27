Lasa Supergenerics begins trial production at Unit IV

Lasa Supergenerics announced that the Company has commenced the trial production at Unit IV, situated at Chiplun.
At 12:15 hrs Lasa Supergenerics was quoting at Rs 135.15, up Rs 1.40, or 1.05 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 155.80 and 52-week low Rs 10.00 on 09 October, 2017 and 19 September, 2017, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 13.25 percent below its 52-week high and 1251.5 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 309.01 crore. Source : BSE