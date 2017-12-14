L&T commissions 225 MW sikalbaha combined cycle power plant in Bangladesh

Larsen and Toubro has successfully commissioned and handed over the state-of-the-art 225 MW sikalbaha combined cycle power plant to Bangladesh Power Development board for commercial operation.

At 12:02 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,185.00, down Rs 4.00, or 0.34 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,274.00 and 52-week low Rs 868.04 on 10 November, 2017 and 23 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 6.99 percent below its 52-week high and 36.51 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 166,022.25 crore.

Source : BSE