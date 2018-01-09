L&T commissions 360 MW Bheramara combined cycle power plant in Bangladesh

Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) has successfully commissioned and handed over the state-of-the-art 360 MW Bheramara Combined Cycle Power Plant Development Project to North West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL), a fully owned subsidiary of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), on January 5, 2018.

After performance testing, the plant capacity has been declared as 410 MW by the customer.

Source : BSE