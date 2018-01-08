Larsen & Toubro Infotech to consider December quarter results on January 24, 2018

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, along with the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors thereon.Investor callPursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR, the details of the Earnings Conference Call are enclosed herewith and is also available on the Company's website at www.Lntinfotech.com/Investors.Closing of Trading WindowPursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's internal Code for Prohibition of Insider Trading ('Code'), the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from January 17, 2018 to January 26, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE