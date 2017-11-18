L&T construction bags Rs 8650 crore order to build Mumbai Trans Harbour link

The heavy civil infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction bagged a major order worth Rs 8650 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the constriction of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), packages 01 & 03.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,274.00 and 52-week low Rs 868.04 on 10 November, 2017 and 23 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 4.14 percent below its 52-week high and 40.69 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 171,041.63 crore. Source : BSE