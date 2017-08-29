Aug 28, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
L&T wins order worth Rs 1975 crore
The construction arm of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has won orders worth Rs 1975 crore across various business segments.
Sub: L&T Construction Wins Orders
Valued ?1975 Crores
We send herewith a copy of Press Release that is being issued by the Company, today, in connection with the above.
We request you to take note of the same.
Source : BSE
Valued ?1975 Crores
We send herewith a copy of Press Release that is being issued by the Company, today, in connection with the above.
We request you to take note of the same.
Source : BSE