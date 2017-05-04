Landmark Property to consider dividend

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia:1. To consider and recommend Dividend, if any, on Equity Shares for the year ended March 31, 2017 and2. To consider and approve Financial Statements (Audited) for the year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the Trading Window shall remain closed from May 15, 2017 to May 24, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE