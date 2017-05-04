App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Landmark Property to consider dividend

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2017, to consider and recommend Dividend, if any, on Equity Shares for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Landmark Property to consider dividend
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia:

1. To consider and recommend Dividend, if any, on Equity Shares for the year ended March 31, 2017 and

2. To consider and approve Financial Statements (Audited) for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Further, the Trading Window shall remain closed from May 15, 2017 to May 24, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.