Sep 11, 2017 10:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Landmarc Corp's board meeting held on September 12, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the 04th September, 2017, regarding the meeting of the Board of Director of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.

With reference to the earlier notice dated 04th September, 2017, regarding the meeting of the Board of Director of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 is postponed and rescheduled on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company.
Source : BSE
