Lancor Holdings' board meeting on September 11, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 12.00 Noon at its Registered Office situated at VTN Square, 2nd Floor, No: 58, (Old No. 104) G.N. Chetty Road, T. Nagar, Chennai – 600 017 to consider and take on record, inter alia, the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE