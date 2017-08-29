Aug 28, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lancor Holdings' AGM on September 22, 2017
We wish to inform you that, the board at its meeting held on August 22, 2017 proposed to hold 32nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 2.30 p.m at the Quality Inn Sabari, No: 29,Thirumalai Pillai Road,
T. Nagar, Chennai – 600 017.
