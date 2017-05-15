Lanco Infratech's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve, the Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March, 2017. It is hereby further informed that as per the Circulars issued by the Stock Exchange(s) and as per the Company's Code of Conduct framed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from 23rd May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive). The Trading Window shall re-open on 2nd June, 2017.Source : BSE