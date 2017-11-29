Lanco Infratech's AGM on December 22, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Notice of Twenty Fourth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held at 2.30 p.m. on Friday, the December 22, 2017 at Marigold Hotel by Greenpark, Greenlands, Begumpet, Hyderabad-500 016, Telangana, India.The detailed agenda proposed to be taken up along with the other details is provided in the enclosed Notice.Source : BSE