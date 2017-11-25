Lancer Containers Lines: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of directors of the company held at the registered office 26/27, Arenja Tower CHS Limited, Plot No.49/50/51, Sector 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai-400614 on Friday 24th November, 2017 commenced at 11:00 A.M and ended at 1.00 P.M.The following business was transacted:1. The board of directors has recommended the issue of Bonus equity shares to the members of the company as on the record date in the ratio of 3:5; i.e. 3 Bonus shares at par fully paid up to be issued for every 5 fully paid up equity shares held by the members respectively, subject to the approval of members.2. To hold the Extraordinary General Meeting of members at 11:00 A.M at the registered office at 26/27, Arenja Tower CHS Limited, Plot No.49/50/51, Sector 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai-400614 on 21st day of December, 2017.3. Appointed Geeta Canabar & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as scrutinizerSource : BSE