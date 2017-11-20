Lancer Containers Lines' board meeting on November 24, 2017

Lancer Container Lines has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 24, 2017, to consider and transact the following business o consider and approve the declaration of Bonus Equity Share issue of the company.
