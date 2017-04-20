Apr 20, 2017 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lancer Containers Lines: Outcome of board meeting
Lancer Containers Lines has informed that the board meeting held on 20th April, 2017 at registered office of the company for allotment of equity shares pursuant to the conversion of warrants and appointment of secretarial Auditor for FY 2016-17.
