Apr 26, 2017 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lancer Containers Lines' board meeting on May 4, 2017
The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 4th May,2017 to consider and approve audited standalone financial results of the company for half year and year ended 31st March, 2017.
