Lalit Polymers: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th August, 2017 have taken the following decision:1. Approved Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.A copy of the un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017, Limited Review Report thereon are enclosed as ANNEXURE-A2. Appointment of M/s D.K.J. & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company subject to approval of member in ensuing annual general meeting.Source : BSE