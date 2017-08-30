Aug 30, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lalit Polymers: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th August, 2017 approved Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th August, 2017 have taken the following decision:
1. Approved Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
A copy of the un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017, Limited Review Report thereon are enclosed as ANNEXURE-A
2. Appointment of M/s D.K.J. & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company subject to approval of member in ensuing annual general meeting.
Source : BSE
