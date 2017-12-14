Lalit Polymers and Eelctronics - Outcome of board meeting

Lalit Polymers and Eelctronics has informed about the outcome of board meeting.

Lalit Polymers is in the Plastics sector.

The company management includes Sanjay Kumar Kanoria - Director, Priyadarshinee Kanoria - Director, Munna Lal Goyal - Director, Sanjay Chana - Director, Sanjay Mehta - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 524250.

Its Registered office is at A9A, Green Park Main, , New Delhi,Delhi - 110006.

Their Registrars are Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) LtdSource : BSE