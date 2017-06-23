App
Jun 23, 2017 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakshmi Vilas Bank's director S G Prabhakharan retires

In compliance with Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that Shri S G Prabhakharan, Director of our Bank has retired on 22.06.2017 pursuant to Section 10A (2A) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, having held office as Director continuously for a period of eight years.

In compliance with Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that Shri S G Prabhakharan, Director of our Bank has retired on 22.06.2017 pursuant to Section 10A (2A) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, having held office as Director continuously for a period of eight years.Source : BSE

