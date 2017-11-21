Lakshmi Vilas Bank's board meeting on November 24, 2017

Board meeting to determine the rights issue price and other terms including finalisation of the record date relating to the proposed Rights Issue of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited

Lakshmi Vilas is in the Banks - Private Sector sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,356.62 crore.

The bank management includes B K Manjunath - Part Time Chairman, Parthasarathi Mukherjee - Managing Director & CEO, N S Venkatesh - Executive Director & CFO, N Malayalaramamirtham - Director, Y N Lakshminarayana Murthy - Director, Kusuma R Muniraju - Director, S Dattathreyan - Director, Anuradha Pradeep - Director, Hemant Kaul - Additional Director, Rajnish Kumar - Additional Director, Suvendu Pati - Nominee Director, G Sudhakara Gupta - Additional Director, E V Sumithasri - Additional Director. Source : BSE