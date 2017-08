Lakshmi Precision Screws' board meeting rescheduled

THE 306th BOARD MEETING OF THE COMPANY IS RESCHEDULED ON TUESDAY, 12TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2017 DUE TO NON- FINALIZATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR FIRST QUARTER ENDED ON JUNE 30, 2017 FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017-18.TRADING WINDOW SHALL BE CLOSED FROM SEPTEMBER 05, 2017 TO SEPTEMBER 14, 2017.Source : BSE