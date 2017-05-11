Lakshmi Precision Screws' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, to, iteralia, to consider and approve Audited Financial results for fourth quarter and Annual Financial Result for FY 2016-17, and to recommend the dividend, if any, subject to approval of the members in ensuing the 48th Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE