May 25, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lakshmi Mills Company recommends dividend
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 9/- per Share of Rs. 100/- each (9% on the face value of Rs. 100/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE