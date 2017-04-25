Lakshmi Mills Company's board meeting on May 25, 2017

We would like to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 25th May 2017, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2017 along with other businesses. We write to inform you that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the Company will remain closed from 19.05.2017 to 25.05.2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window shall open for trading from 26th May, 2017.Source : BSE