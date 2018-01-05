Lakshmi Machine Works scheduled to declare results for December quarter on January 29

In terms of Regulation-29 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that a meeting of our Board of Directors is convened to be held on Monday, the 29th January, 2018 inter-alia to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.The Notice of Board Meeting is being posted in the Company's website and also published in the newspapers.Source : BSE