May 11, 2017 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lakshmi Machine Works to consider dividend
With reference to the earlier letter dated April 24, 2017, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd has now informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company convened to be held on May 22, 2017 the Board will consider, inter alia, recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2016-17.
