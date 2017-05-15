App
May 15, 2017 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works' board meeting on May 29, 2017

We write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on 29.05.2017 to consider the Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31.03.2017 besides other subjects. The 'Trading Window' shall remain closed during the period from 22.05.2017 to 31.05.2017

