Lakshmi Energy's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Lakshmi Overseas Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following:1. To consider, approve and take on record audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2017.Further, as per the company's code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the Company will remain closed from May 24, 2017 and will re-open 48 hours after the announcement by the Company of the results to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE