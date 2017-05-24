App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 24, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakshmi Energy's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Lakshmi Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017

Lakshmi Energy's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Lakshmi Overseas Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following:

1. To consider, approve and take on record audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

2. To consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Further, as per the company's code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the Company will remain closed from May 24, 2017 and will re-open 48 hours after the announcement by the Company of the results to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.