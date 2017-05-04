App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems to consider dividend

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems has informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year/quarter ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2017

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year/quarter ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE

