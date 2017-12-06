Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meetingheld on 6th ~ecember2 017, has accorded their approval to conduct the PostalBallot to seek the approval of the Members of the Company by SpecialResolution for buyback of unlisted fully paid-up 2,00,000 - 6% CumulativeRedeemable Preference Shares of Rs.lOO/- each out of 6,00,000 - unlistedfully paid-up 6% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of the Companyat face value aggregating to Rs.2,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two crores only)constituting 19.66% of the aggregate paid-up capital and free reserves.Source : BSE