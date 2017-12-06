App
Dec 06, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 6th December 2017, has accorded their approval to conduct the Postal Ballot to seek the approval of the Members of the Company by Special Resolution for buyback of unlisted fully paid-up 2,00,000 - 6% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares.

 
 
Source : BSE
