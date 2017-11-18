App
Nov 17, 2017 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakhotia Polyesters' board meeting on November 23, 2017

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Limited' ('the Company') will be held on Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 5.00 p.m.at the registered office of the Company inter alia, to consider the following matters:-

 
 
This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Limited' ('the Company') will be held on Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 5.00 p.m.at the registered office of the Company inter alia, to consider the following matters:-

1. Acceptance of the Resignation of the Resignation of M/s Sabadra & Sabadra, Chartered Accountants.
2. To fill the casual vacancy and send the appointment letter to new auditor M/s R R Gujrathi & Co, Chartered Accountants and seek their consent and certificate for being eligible for appointment of auditor as per Companies Act 2013.
3. Discuss and Approve the Notice of Postal Ballot of the Company dated 25th November 2017.
4. Any other proposal or items with the permission of the Chair.
Source : BSE
