May 08, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lakhotia Polyesters' board meeting on May 20, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd' ('the Company') will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 5.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter alia, to consider and take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.
