Lakhotia Poly's board meeting held on September 04, 2017

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of 'LAKHOTIA POLYESTERS (INDIA) LTD' ('the Company') will be held on September 04, 2017 at 5.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter alia, to consider and take on record the following agendas:-1. Conducting of 12th Annual General Meeting for the FY 2016-17 on September 30, 2017.2. Approval of Director Report along with Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.3. Approval of the dates for the closure of the register of members and share transfer books for 12th Annual General Meeting from September 24, 2017 to September 30, 2017.4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2017-18.5. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2017-18.Source : BSE