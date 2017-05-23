Lakeland Hotels' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 27 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby intimated the Board of Directors of the Company shall meet on 30th day of May, 2017, at 2.30 pn, to consider, inter-alia, and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and 12 months period ended 31st March, 2017. Kindy take the intimation on record.Source : BSE