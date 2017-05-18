Lahoti Overseas to consider dividend

Lahoti Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:1. To consider, approve and take on record the audited annual financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 along with Audit Report.2. Recommendation of dividend if any.Further, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors, officers and designated employees of the Company from May 18, 2017 and would open 2 working days after the announcement to the public.Source : BSE