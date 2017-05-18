Lahoti Overseas' board meeting on May 29, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business: 1.To consider, approve and take on record the audited annual financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 along with Audit Report. 2.Recommendation of dividend if any. 3.To transact other business of the CompanySource : BSE