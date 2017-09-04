App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 10:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ladam Affordabl's AGM held on September 28, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 11:45 a.m. at the registered office of the Company.

1. The 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 11:45 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at TSSIA House, Gr Floor P-26, Road No 16/T Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane (W) – 400 604. The copy of the Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith for your perusal.

2. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Book will remain closed from 22nd September 2017 to 28th September 2017 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.

3. Pursuant to Regulation 44, we have provided the facility to vote by electronic means (e-voting) on all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM to those members, who are holding Shares either in physical or in electronic form as on the cut-off date i.e. Thursday 21st September, 2017. The remote e-voting will commence on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 9.00 a.m. and the remote e-voting shall end on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 5.00 p.m.

4. Notice of AGM, E-voting Notice and the Annual Report 2016-17, are being sent to the Shareholders through emails/by post. Shareholder who have registered their email id, are being sent the above documents through email. Shareholders who have not registered their email id have been sent the Notice of AGM, E-voting Notice and the abridged Annual Report 2016-17 by post.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

