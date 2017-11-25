App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 24, 2017 11:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lactose (India) EGM held on December 20, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on December 20, 2017.

 
 
Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on December 20, 2017

Lactose India is in the Pharmaceuticals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 150.51 crore.

The company management includes Atul Maheshwari - Managing Director, Sangita Maheshwari - WholeTime Director & CFO, S S Toshniwal - Director, Pramod Kalani - Director, G K Sarda - Director, Abhijit Periwal - Director. Source : BSE
