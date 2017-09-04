Labh Construction's AGM on September 30, 2017

NOTICENOTICE is hereby given that the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Labh Construction & Industries Limited will be held on Saturday, the 30th September, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Register Office at Shantanu, 104, Sardar Patel Nagar, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad-380 006 to transact following business:ORDINARY BUSINESS:1. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company including audited Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2017 and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended on that date and the reports of the Board of Directors ('the Board') and Auditors thereon.2. To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Harshad Vaghela (DIN: 01800107), who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.3. Ratification of Appointment of Statutory Auditors.To consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:'RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of sections 139 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Act') and other applicable provisions of the Act, if any and the Rules framed there under, as amended from time to time, the retiring Auditors, M/s. Darshil Shah & Associates (Firm Reg. No: 133804W), Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad be and is hereby re-appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at such remuneration as may be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company from time to time.'On behalf of the Board of DirectorsFor Labh Construction & Industries LimitedHarshad VaghelaChairmanDIN: 01800107Place:AhmedabadReg.Date :14/08/2017Off: Shantanu, 104, Sardar Patel Nagar,Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad- 380 006.Source : BSE