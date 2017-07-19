Jul 19, 2017 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
La Tim Sourcing become wholly owned subsidiary of La Tim Metal
This is to inform you that our Company has invested in the Equity Shares of La Tim Sourcing (India) Private Limited and consequent to this investment, our Company has 100% equity stake in La Tim Sourcing (India) Private Limited and it has thus become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of our Company.
Source : BSE
