La Opala RG to consider results on February 5, 2018

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of La Opala RG Ltd is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 5th February, 2018 at 12.30 pm at its Registered Office at 'Chitrakoot', 10th floor, 230A, A.J.C. Bose Road, Kolkata 700 020 interalia, to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE