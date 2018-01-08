App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 08, 2018 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Technology Services launches Digital Industrial Transformation Go-To-Market powered by Microsoft Azure

L&T Technology Services, a leading global pure play engineering services provider, today announced worldwide general availability (G.A), launch and go-to-market of 3 LTTS flagship solutions that will focus on driving Digital Industrial Transformation on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

 
 
L&T Technology Services, a leading global pure play engineering services provider, today announced worldwide general availability (G.A), launch and go-to-market of 3 LTTS flagship solutions that will focus on driving Digital Industrial Transformation on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

The two companies will further consolidate their existing global alliance by setting up a joint Digital Industrial Transformation Applied Innovation Centre for shared enterprise customers. Source : BSE
