L&T Technology Services launches Digital Industrial Transformation Go-To-Market powered by Microsoft Azure

L&T Technology Services, a leading global pure play engineering services provider, today announced worldwide general availability (G.A), launch and go-to-market of 3 LTTS flagship solutions that will focus on driving Digital Industrial Transformation on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.The two companies will further consolidate their existing global alliance by setting up a joint Digital Industrial Transformation Applied Innovation Centre for shared enterprise customers. Source : BSE