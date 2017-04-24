Apr 24, 2017 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
L&T Technology Services wins smart city & campus project
L&T Technology Services announced the development of Smart City & Campus solutions that will be used to develop a smart office campus in Israel for a leading technology company – a result of its expanded partnership with Microsoft.
