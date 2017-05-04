App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Technology signs definitive Agreement to acquire Esencia Technologies Inc, USA

L&T Technology signs definitive Agreement to acquire Esencia Technologies Inc, USA
We would like to inform that pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and further to our press release dated May 3, 2017, we hereby inform that the Company has signed a definitive Agreement to acquire Esencia Technologies Inc, USA. The acquisition will also include its Indian subsidiary i.e Esencia Technologies India Private Limited. In this regard, please find enclosed disclosure containing the details pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular number No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015. This is for your information and record.Source : BSE

