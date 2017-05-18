L&T Infotech: Outcome of board meeting

This has reference to our letter LTI/SE/STAT/2017-18/22 dated May 4, 2017 regarding the captioned subject. In said regards, we would like to state that M/s. Sharp & Tannan, Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE