L&T Infotech: Outcome of board meeting

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 05, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Board of Directors of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited ('Company') at its meeting held on May 4, 2017, has considered and approved a Scheme of Amalgamation for merger of AugmentIQ Data Sciences Private Limited, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company, with the Company

The Board of Directors of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited ('Company') at its meeting held on May 4, 2017, has considered and approved a Scheme of Amalgamation for merger of AugmentIQ Data Sciences Private Limited, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company, with the Company under Section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Scheme'). The Scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals including the approvals of National Company Law Tribunal, the respective Shareholders and Creditors, if any, of each of the companies involved in the Scheme.Source : BSE

