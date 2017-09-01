Aug 31, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
L&T Finance's director B. V.Bhargava resigns
We wish to inform the Exchange that Mr. B. V.Bhargava, Independent Director of the Company, has tendered his resignation effective August 31, 2017.
We request you to take the aforesaid on records.
Source : BSE
