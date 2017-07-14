App
Jul 14, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Finance's board meeting on July 26, 2017

We hereby inform the Exchange that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 26, 2017 at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

L&T Finance's board meeting on July 26, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we hereby inform the Exchange that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 26, 2017 at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Further, as per Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations, notice of the Board Meeting would also be available on the website of the Company i.e. www.ltfs.com/investors.html, BSE Limited i.e. www.bseindia.com and National Stock Exchange of India Limited i.e. www.nseindia.com.

As per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the Designated Persons of the Company from
July 11, 2017 to July 28, 2017.

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.
Source : BSE

